US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors parse bank earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned NOCIL Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+ 500 Assigned *carved out of sanctioned working capital borrowings Shrenuj & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2400 Reaffirmed Surana Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1031.7 Revised from CARE A4+ Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 14050 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gee Pee Infotech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 320 Assigned Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2727 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.300 crore) ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtTier II Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Kavita Sales Corporation Bk Fac - Suspended Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 117.2 Assigned Origin Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9.8 Assigned Origin Corporation LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ CARE 53.5 Assigned A4 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA/ CARE 370000 Assigned programme for FY14 A1+ (including short-term borrowing programme of Rs.2,500 crore) Shrenuj & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 12710 Reaffirmed SPM Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.6 Assigned Surana Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3322.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Surana Industries Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 1917 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 31510 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Apr 13 Below is a summary of Thursday’s Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday’s So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,600.0 93,993.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t