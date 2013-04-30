Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Ltd. CP issue/ST debt - 500 Withdrawn issue Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Binani Zinc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)* 2470 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Binani Industries Limited to the lenders of BZL ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed Jajoo Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Knight DealTrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Loha Ispaat Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Grade Assigned 3 Rajgad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 380 Assigned Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 437.5 Assigned Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80.3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices and Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86 Assigned AEP Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.9 Assigned AEP Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ CARE 27 Assigned A4 Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.5 Assigned Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 130 Assigned CARE A4+ Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Binani Zinc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*150 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Binani Industries Limited to the lenders of BZL ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Classic Mall Development Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2984.7 Revised from LTD CARE B- Dewan Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 254497.8Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20,652.39 crore) Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO)/ 1360 Reaffirmed CARE A1+(SO) (@ Backed by an unconditional, irrevocable, joint and several corporate guarantee provided by Tata Teleservices Ltd. and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ / 4390 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ * Includes limit of Rs.100 crore which is interchangeable with fund-based facility (cash credit). Jajoo Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41.6 Assigned Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.5 Assigned K & K Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Knight DealTrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned L&T Seawoods Pvt Ltd NCD - issue (NCD) @CARE AA+ (SO) 8500 Reaffirmed @ Backed by a Letter of Comfort extended by Larsen & Toubro Limited. LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AAA 280000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18,000 cr) New India Infra Buildtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Reaffirmed New India Infra Buildtech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 117 Reaffirmed CARE A3 (Reduced from 13.20cr) Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.