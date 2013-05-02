May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 30 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Neeta Chemicals India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1160.6 Assigned Perfect Turners ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 802.5 Assigned Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4.3 Reaffirmed Stylam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 231 Assigned UIC Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 760 Revised from CARE A1 UIC Udyog Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A3 130 Revised from CP)* CARE A1 *The aggregate of CP/STD outstanding and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AU Financiers (India) Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - - Ltd(Aufpl Direct Assignment- Nov10) BNP Paribas Government Open Ended Gilt SchemeCARE AAAmfs - Assigned Securities Fund(Bnp Paribas Government Securities) Eshwar Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.4 Assigned Flame Logistics Zones Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Fortis Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.5 Assigned M/S. Sagar Samrat Seafoods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned M/S. Sagar Samrat Seafoods LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 86 Assigned CARE A4 Neeta Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1100 Assigned Parsvnath Landmark Developers NCDs (NCDs) CARE BB (SO) 5000 Assigned Pvt Ltd (including Green-Shoe Option of upto Rs.50 crore) Perfect Turners LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 80 Assigned BB-/CARE A4 SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 133.1 Assigned Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 216 Assigned CARE A4 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 400cr) Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.76cr) Stylam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 626.4 Assigned Trent Hypermarket Ltd NCD (NCD)@ CARE AA (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Trent Ltd. UIC Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5631.5 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.568.7 crore) Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 268.7 Assigned Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 473.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)