May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of April 30 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Neeta Chemicals India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1160.6 Assigned
Perfect Turners ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 802.5 Assigned
Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4.3 Reaffirmed
Stylam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 231 Assigned
UIC Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 760 Revised from
CARE A1
UIC Udyog Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A3 130 Revised from
CP)* CARE A1
*The aggregate of CP/STD outstanding and other working capital borrowings shall be within the
sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AU Financiers (India) Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - -
Ltd(Aufpl Direct Assignment-
Nov10)
BNP Paribas Government Open Ended Gilt SchemeCARE AAAmfs - Assigned
Securities Fund(Bnp Paribas
Government Securities)
Eshwar Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.4 Assigned
Flame Logistics Zones Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned
Fortis Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.5 Assigned
M/S. Sagar Samrat Seafoods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
M/S. Sagar Samrat Seafoods LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 86 Assigned
CARE A4
Neeta Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1100 Assigned
Parsvnath Landmark Developers NCDs (NCDs) CARE BB (SO) 5000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
(including Green-Shoe Option of upto Rs.50 crore)
Perfect Turners LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 80 Assigned
BB-/CARE A4
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 133.1 Assigned
Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 216 Assigned
CARE A4
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 400cr)
Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 19.76cr)
Stylam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 626.4 Assigned
Trent Hypermarket Ltd NCD (NCD)@ CARE AA (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
@ Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Trent Ltd.
UIC Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5631.5 Revised from
CARE A-
(reduced from Rs.568.7 crore)
Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 268.7 Assigned
Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 473.1 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
