May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A4 750 Assigned Non-Fund based LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AM Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.5 Assigned Best Builders & Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Haldia Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL * CARE BBB+ 25550 Assigned *includes sub-limit of term-loan (Non-fund based facility of Rs.1,851.0 crore) Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1945 Assigned Laxmi Vishal Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.1 Assigned Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ CARE 75 Assigned A4 Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.90 crore) Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE B- 600 Assigned based Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+(SO)* 2100 Assigned * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by West Coast Paper Mills limited (WCPM). Tata Motors Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA 9000 Assigned Vardhman Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 165 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)