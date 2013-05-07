May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajkaal Publishers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Commercial Carriers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Crest Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 990 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 80.00cr) Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Jindal Saw Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 36500 Assigned Jindal Saw Ltd ST Debt (Including CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed CPs)/NCD Jindal Stainless Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62450 Revised from CARE D (enhanced from 4,428cr) Samruddhi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 39 Assigned Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 286 Assigned Topworth Urja & Metals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4188 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 278.00cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajkaal Publishers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned B2B Connections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned B2B Connections Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / CARE 10 Assigned A4 Commercial Carriers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Crest Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 16001.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 919.00cr) Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.3 Assigned GSPC Distribution Networks Ltd NCDs (NCD) issue # CARE AA+ (SO) 5000 Assigned # CARE has assigned final rating in lieu of 'In-Principle' rating assigned to the NCD issue upon execution of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. and GSPC Gas Company Ltd. jointly and severally. ICICI Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund IV Plan A-J Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Assigned Jindal Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 110470.9Revised from CARE D (enhanced from 7,439.81cr) Jindal Stainless Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE C 5000 Revised from CARE D Jindal Stainless Ltd NCD CARE C 2500 Revised from CARE D Rajlakshmi Guinea Jewellers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 245.5 Assigned Samruddhi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250.9 Assigned Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 108 Assigned Topworth Urja & Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4663 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 503.00cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)