May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKANSHA SHIP BREAKERS Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned AKHIL SHIP BREAKERS Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A3 930 Revised from CARE A2+ ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 910 Revised from (Non-fund Based WC CARE A2+ Limits) ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A3 940 Revised from - SBLC CARE A2+ ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A3 500 Revised from CARE A2 ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd CP (Carved out of CARE A3 1050 Revised from WC limits) CARE A2+ LAHOTY BUILDCON Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Assigned M. V. OMNI PROJECTS (INDIA) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 750 Assigned SMITA EXIM Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A TO Z RETAIL LTD LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB ARTISONS TRADING INDIA PVT LTD LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB BARNALA REALTECH LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1660.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB- 2250 Revised from CARE BBB+ ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB- 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ ELDER PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac (FB CARE BBB-/ 2610 Revised from WC limits) CARE A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ IBD UNIVERSAL Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 452.8 Assigned JAYPEE INFRATECH LTD Proposed LT Non- CARE A (SO) 4000 Assigned Convertible Debenture (NCD)* * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The rating assigned is 'in principle' as it is subject to the execution of the corporate guarantee document and fulfillment of other conditions under the structure to the satisfaction of CARE LAHOTY BUILDCON Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned LAHOTY BUILDCON Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / CARE 40 Assigned A4 M. V. OMNI PROJECTS (INDIA) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned MAN GLOBAL LTD LT BK Fac CARE BB 700 Assigned OMKAM COMMUNICATIONS Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 160 Assigned SHAPOORJI PALLONJI & CO. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned SHREEM SPA & RESORTS Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Assigned SHRI RAM CHARITABLE TRUST LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 149.1 Assigned TRANSNATIONAL KNOWLEDGE SOCIETY LT Bk Fac CARE BB 146 Assigned VIKAS PUBLISHING HOUSE Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 272.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)