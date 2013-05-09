May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASK Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Bapalal Keshavlal ST Bk Fac CARE A3 47.5 Assigned Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Gajraj Mining Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Goyal Timber Store ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Meenakshi Ammal Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned Tyre Technocrats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASK Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.7 Assigned Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.8 Assigned Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 150 Assigned CARE A4 Gajraj Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 100 Assigned Goyal Timber Store LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Assigned L&T Rajkot Vadinar Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8760 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Meenakshi Ammal Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 206.8 Assigned Simhapuri Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20400 Reaffirmed Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 1127.3 Assigned Tyre Technocrats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)