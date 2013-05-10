May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST NCD* In 500 Assigned principle CARE A1+(SO) * backed by letter of comfort to be issued by Dewan Housing Finance Company Ltd (DHFL) Endurance Technologies Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5632.5 Revised from Ltd. CARE A3 (enhanced from 517.15cr) Network Systems And ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt. Ltd R.D. Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Roselabs Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Shivam Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.4 Assigned Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1730 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35.00 cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* In 4000 Reaffirmed principle CARE AA (SO) * backed by letter of comfort to be issued by Dewan Housing Finance Company Ltd (DHFL) Endurance Technologies Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4419.3 Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB- (reduced from 548.47cr) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 6500 Assigned Jakhotia Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.2 Assigned Kissan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 164.7 Assigned Network Systems And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 248.7 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from 21.92 cr) North East Region Finservices LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned Ltd R.D. Dyeing & Printing Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Roselabs Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 585 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 51.50 crore) Shivam Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 68 Assigned Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 480 Assigned Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 332.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 34.65cr) Vrishabh Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 86.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)