May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhanwardeep Copper Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.8 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 240 Assigned Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 400 Assigned (Carved Out) Mechvac Fabricators (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29.5 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed programme Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST FB Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed SMS Paryavaran Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 780 Revised from CARE D Srivalli Shipping & Transport Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 12.5 Assigned Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 278 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhanwardeep Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 43 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Assigned Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 793.7 Assigned Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / 50.8 Assigned CARE A3 Happy Home Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2735.7 Assigned Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 113.8 Assigned Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. Proposed LT NCD* CARE AA- 650 Assigned *The proposed NCDs would have tenure of two years with bullet repayment at the end of second year from the date of allotment Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / CARE 120 Assigned A4 Magma Fincorp Ltd. Direct Assignment Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn Feb '10-I Magma Fincorp Ltd. Direct Assignment Second Loss Fac CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Feb '10-I Mechvac Fabricators (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.2 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs (NCDs) issue CARE AA- 3650 Revised from CARE AA Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE AA- 4000 Revised from CARE AA Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA- 7800 Reaffirmed (NCDs) issue SEW Navayuga Barwani Tollways P Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 5289.5 Assigned Debt) SEW Navayuga Barwani Tollways P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 291.6 Assigned (Subordinate Debt) Sharp Realtors LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 750 Assigned (including proposed loan of Rs.60 crore) SMS Paryavaran Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 250 Revised from CARE D Srivalli Shipping & Transport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Assigned Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3388.7 Revised from CARE BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.