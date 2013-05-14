May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned TAG Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 370 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd ST Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vikram Logistics and Maritime Ser ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BEE Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62.5 Assigned Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 103 Assigned Shree Shyam Nowo textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned TAG Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 5870.4 Reaffirmed TAG Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB WC) CARE A 300 Reaffirmed Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd LT Bonds CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd LT Fac CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Vikram Logistics and Maritime Ser LT Bk Fac CARE B- 6285.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)