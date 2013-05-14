May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apex Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
TAG Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 370 Reaffirmed
(Non-fund Based)
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd ST Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Vikram Logistics and Maritime Ser ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BEE Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62.5 Assigned
Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 103 Assigned
Shree Shyam Nowo textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned
TAG Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 5870.4 Reaffirmed
TAG Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB WC) CARE A 300 Reaffirmed
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd LT Bonds CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd LT Fac CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Vikram Logistics and Maritime Ser LT Bk Fac CARE B- 6285.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)