May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essar Power Gujarat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6650 Reaffirmed Panchdeep Constructions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Shree Chakra Papers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 11.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AU Financiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 11000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs.900 crore) Edu Smart Services Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1887.6* Revised from CARE A- (SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Infrastructure & School LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 7390.6* Revised from Management Ltd CARE A- (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Infrastructure & School NCD CARE BBB-(SO) 1050* Revised from Management Ltd CARE A- (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Solutions Ltd Receivables CARE BBB-(SO) 4080.8* Revised from Assignment Fac CARE A- (SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Essar Power Gujarat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 31270 Reaffirmed Panchdeep Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12 Assigned Shree Chakra Papers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 175.4 Assigned ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)