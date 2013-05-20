May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2013. SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 80 Assigned Navin Fluorine International CP issue* CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd * carved out of sanctioned working capital borrowings Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 43000 Assigned India Ltd Programme for FY14 Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY13 Power Grid Corporation Of ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26500 Reaffirmed India Ltd Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Assigned Ltd Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1302 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 80 Withdrawn Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Assigned Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Assigned Omid Engineering Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 110000 Assigned India Ltd Programme for FY14 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY13 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 107000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY12 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 63680 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY11 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 54150 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY10 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Borrowing CARE AAA 36975 Reaffirmed India Ltd Programme for FY09 Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bond Issues CARE AAA 15620 Reaffirmed India Ltd (Series XXVI & XXVII) Power Grid Corporation Of LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 15433.3 Reaffirmed India Ltd Pradeep Mining And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Assigned Ltd Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3000 Revised from (SO) CARE AA (SO) Tata Capital Financial NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Services Ltd ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)