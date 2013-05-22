May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eureka Forbes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 300 Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.3 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 65 Assigned Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57 Assigned V.D. Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arpit International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 62.5 Assigned CARE A4 Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 80 Assigned Essemm Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Eureka Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA % 700 Eureka Forbes Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA(Is)% Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A(SO) 938.94 Reaffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.8 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 98.7 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) / 3.5 Assigned CARE A2+(SO) KVK Bio Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 71.4 Assigned KVK Bio Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CC CARE D 50 Assigned Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt. NCD CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Ltd Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.5 Assigned Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 6 Assigned CARE A4 Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A(SO) 6636.5 Reaffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat (Reduced from Rs.818.29 crore) V.D. Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.6 Assigned ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)