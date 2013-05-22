US STOCKS-Wall St falls as bank stocks weigh
May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eureka Forbes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 300 Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.3 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 65 Assigned Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57 Assigned V.D. Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arpit International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 62.5 Assigned CARE A4 Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 80 Assigned Essemm Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Eureka Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA % 700 Eureka Forbes Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA(Is)% Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A(SO) 938.94 Reaffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.8 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 98.7 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) / 3.5 Assigned CARE A2+(SO) KVK Bio Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 71.4 Assigned KVK Bio Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CC CARE D 50 Assigned Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt. NCD CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Ltd Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12.5 Assigned Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 6 Assigned CARE A4 Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A(SO) 6636.5 Reaffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat (Reduced from Rs.818.29 crore) V.D. Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.6 Assigned ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
