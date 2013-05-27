May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Denis Chem Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumina Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 920 Assigned Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.8 Assigned Denis Chem Lab Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 82.5 Assigned Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.5 Assigned Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2159.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 314.78 Cr Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 298.2 Reaffirmed Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2690 Assigned Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 54.2 Assigned Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 9 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Unsecured CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Reedemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Tier II Bonds* *Within the overall Market Borrowing Programme for FY14 aggregating Rs.37,000 crore Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd. NCD (Series II) CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Universal Threads Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.1 Assigned Virtuous Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 150 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Genus Power Infrastructure Limited (GPIL) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)