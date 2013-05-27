BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Denis Chem Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumina Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 920 Assigned Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.8 Assigned Denis Chem Lab Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 82.5 Assigned Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.5 Assigned Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2159.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 314.78 Cr Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 298.2 Reaffirmed Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2690 Assigned Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 54.2 Assigned Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 9 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Unsecured CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Reedemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Tier II Bonds* *Within the overall Market Borrowing Programme for FY14 aggregating Rs.37,000 crore Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd. NCD (Series II) CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Universal Threads Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.1 Assigned Virtuous Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 150 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Genus Power Infrastructure Limited (GPIL) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------