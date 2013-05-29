BRIEF-RBI says sovereign gold bonds issued on March 17, held in demat form to be eligible for trading from Apr 13
* Tradability of sovereign gold bond scheme 2016 -17 - series IV
May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheminova India Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1 250 Withdrawn Ginni International Ltd (Gil) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 617.1 Revised from CARE A4 Ishan Snax Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Energy (Gujarat) Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Diligent Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB % 2212.6 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB % 665 Ginni International Ltd (Gil) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1368.1 Revised from CARE BB Ishan Snax Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93 Assigned Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD - IV CARE D 2500 Revised from In-principle CARE C (SO) Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 140.9 Assigned Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
