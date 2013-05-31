May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Debt(including CARE A1+ 750 Revalidation
Commercial
Paper) @
(reduced from Rs.150) @either carved out of the tied-up working capital facility of the company
or aggregate of short term debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital
borrowings shall be within the assessed fund-based working capital limits
Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Debt(including CARE A1+ 750 Revalidation
Commercial
Paper)
Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.17 crore)
Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2 (SO) 325 Revised from
Based and CARE BBB-/
Non-fundbased CARE A3
Limit)*
*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of P.N. Writer & Company Private
Limited (enhanced from Rs.31.00 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dosa Sava Gadhavi LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.1 Assigned
Jodhpur Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.5 Assigned
Saraswati Associates Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 39.5 Assigned
Saraswati Associates Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 30 Assigned
Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.4 crore)
Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC)* CARE BBB+ (SO) 30 Revised from
CARE
BBB-/CARE A3
*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of P.N. Writer & Company Private
Limited
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)