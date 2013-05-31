May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Debt(including CARE A1+ 750 Revalidation Commercial Paper) @ (reduced from Rs.150) @either carved out of the tied-up working capital facility of the company or aggregate of short term debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings shall be within the assessed fund-based working capital limits Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Debt(including CARE A1+ 750 Revalidation Commercial Paper) Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.17 crore) Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2 (SO) 325 Revised from Based and CARE BBB-/ Non-fundbased CARE A3 Limit)* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of P.N. Writer & Company Private Limited (enhanced from Rs.31.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dosa Sava Gadhavi LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.1 Assigned Jodhpur Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.5 Assigned Saraswati Associates Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 39.5 Assigned Saraswati Associates Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 30 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4 crore) Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC)* CARE BBB+ (SO) 30 Revised from CARE BBB-/CARE A3 *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of P.N. Writer & Company Private Limited -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)