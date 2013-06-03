Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arvind Pd Composites Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned
Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned
Housing Urban Development Corporation ST CP/STD CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned
Ltd
Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
Shree Jindal Soya Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 670 Reaffirmed
Umang Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61 Revised
From
CARE A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anveshan Textile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 351 Assigned
Arvind Pd Composites Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.6 Assigned
Housing Urban Development Corporation LT Bonds CARE AA+ 75000 Assigned
Ltd
Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 435.2 Assigned
Shree Jindal Soya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed
Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned
Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 10 Assigned
CARE A4
Sundar Timber Products LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 70 Assigned
CARE A4
Umang Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 245.2 Revised
From
CARE B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
