Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Pd Composites Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Housing Urban Development Corporation ST CP/STD CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned Ltd Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shree Jindal Soya Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 670 Reaffirmed Umang Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61 Revised From CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anveshan Textile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 351 Assigned Arvind Pd Composites Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.6 Assigned Housing Urban Development Corporation LT Bonds CARE AA+ 75000 Assigned Ltd Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 435.2 Assigned Shree Jindal Soya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 10 Assigned CARE A4 Sundar Timber Products LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 70 Assigned CARE A4 Umang Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 245.2 Revised From CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.