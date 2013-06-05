Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandna Iinfraprojects India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Somil Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AAA(SO)* 1000 Assigned *The ratings are backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) rated 'CARE AAA'2 (long-term debt) / 'CARE AA+' (subordinated debt) / 'CARE PP-MLD AAA' (equity-linked debenture). Chandna Iinfraprojects India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 220 Assigned Cheminova India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 5285 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs. 389.50 crore) Educomp Solutions Ltd NCDs CARE C 2000 Revised from CARE BBB- Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2990.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Educomp Solutions Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 4100 Revised from CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA- 12000 Assigned (Enhanced from 1000cr) Power Finance Corporation Ltd Unsecured, CARE AAA 25000 Assigned Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative Subordinated Tier II Bonds (within the overall Market borrowing programme aggregating Rs.43,950 crore for FY2014) Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 364500 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 (excluding Subordinated Tier II Bonds of Rs.2,500 crore) Somil Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)