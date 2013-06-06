Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Derewala Jewellery Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1215 Assigned Gopinath Spinning Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10.5 Assigned Mahavir Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 614.6 Assigned Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Derewala Jewellery Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 252.5 Assigned Derewala Jewellery Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Assigned /CARE A3 Eltus Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Giriraj Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.9 Assigned Gopinath Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 86 Assigned Mahavir Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 65 Assigned A4 Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2413.9 Assigned Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)