Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acacia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Agya Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.6 Assigned Central Bank Of India CD programme CARE A1+ - Notice of Withdrawal Housing Development Finance ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 93660 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs.3237 crore) ITL Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Mayar Health Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acacia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 66.4 Assigned Acacia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Assigned /CARE A3 Agya Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 72.5 Assigned Ahinsa Infrastructure And Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Assigned Ltd Gajanand Cottex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Housing Development Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 64500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd ITL Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.6 Assigned ITL Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 175 Assigned A4 M. Shailesh & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Madhuram Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 96.2 Assigned Mayar Health Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 98 Assigned Modern Metals India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.5 Assigned Modern Metals India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 48.5 Assigned A4 Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 107.4 Assigned Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 106.2 Assigned /CARE A3 Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.