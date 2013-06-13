BRIEF-India's Sarthak Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus 301,000 rupees year ago
Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- K.Rajnikant & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Savvy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Assigned Screen-O-Tex (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Tara Health Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed ^ Rating suspension revoked LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. N. Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 425 Assigned Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 390 Assigned Dabang Metal Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.1 Assigned Inter India Roadways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 150 Assigned CARE A4 J.D. Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62.6 Assigned J.R Rice India Pvt Ltd FB-LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned Jewel Star LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Mahajyoti Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 69.3 Assigned Savvy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 137.5 Assigned Screen-O-Tex (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.7 Assigned Special Steel Stores LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Tara Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB-(SO) 350 Revised from CARE BB(SO) (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Tara Health Foods Ltd(Tara) Tara Health Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB- 2982.5 Revised from CARE BB ^ Rating suspension revoked -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says considered proposal for raising of rs 17.56 billion rupees through issuance of 'w' series corporate bonds