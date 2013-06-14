Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 1.5 Assigned Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Enkay Buildwell Pvt Ltd NCD (NCDs) - CARE BBB(SO)* 750 Assigned proposed *The proposed NCDs are backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from Raheja Developers Limited (rated CARE BBB). L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Issue CARE AA(SO)* 600 Assigned *backed by PUT option from L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (LTIDPL). The above rating will expire on exercise of PUT option by the investor and purchase of NCDs by LTIDPL L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Issue CARE AA(SO)* 600 Assigned *backed by PUT option from L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (LTIDPL). The above rating will expire on exercise of PUT option by the investor and purchase of NCDs by LTIDPL. Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD CARE C 1170 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd. Direct Assignment Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn Apr 10 - I Magma Fincorp Ltd. Direct Assignment Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Apr 10 - I Facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1993.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 164.35) Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 172 Assigned Ratna Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd LT NCD CARE AAA 40000 Assigned Reliance Utilitiesand Power Pvt. Ltd LT NCD CARE AAA 20000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)