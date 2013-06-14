Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 1.5 Assigned
Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Enkay Buildwell Pvt Ltd NCD (NCDs) - CARE BBB(SO)* 750 Assigned
proposed
*The proposed NCDs are backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from Raheja
Developers Limited (rated CARE BBB).
L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Issue CARE AA(SO)* 600 Assigned
*backed by PUT option from L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (LTIDPL). The above
rating will expire on exercise of PUT option by the investor and purchase of NCDs by LTIDPL
L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Issue CARE AA(SO)* 600 Assigned
*backed by PUT option from L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (LTIDPL). The above
rating will expire on exercise of PUT option by the investor and purchase of NCDs by LTIDPL.
Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD CARE C 1170 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd. Direct Assignment Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn
Apr 10 - I
Magma Fincorp Ltd. Direct Assignment Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn
Apr 10 - I Facility
Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1993.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 164.35)
Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 172 Assigned
Ratna Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned
Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd LT NCD CARE AAA 40000 Assigned
Reliance Utilitiesand Power Pvt. Ltd LT NCD CARE AAA 20000 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
