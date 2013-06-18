Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chemfilt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Metkore Alloys And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Pushp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+(SO) 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1 crore) @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Amul Industries Private Limited (AIPL; rated CARE BB+/CA CARE A4)" Chemfilt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.4 Assigned Era Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 4750 Assigned @Out of the total facilities amounting Rs.475 crore, facilities aggregating Rs.187 crore are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Omkar Realtors and Developers Private Limited (ORDPL) and for facilities aggregating Rs.288 crore, ORDPL is a co-obligor (Jointly and Severally liable). Greentech Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 338.9 Assigned India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds CARE AAA 39413.3 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds (proposed)CARE AAA 60586.7 Reaffirmed Metkore Alloys And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 350 Assigned Pushp Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 9.3 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Secured NCD CARE AA+ 7500 Assigned Tree House Education And Accessories LLT Bk Fac CARE A- 875.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)