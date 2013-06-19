Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
K.E.C. Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 160 Assigned
SNS Starch Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56 Reaffirmed
(Non-fund Based)^
(enhanced from Rs.0.75 crore) ^ Rating suspension revoked
SNS Starch Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB - CARE A4 25 Initial
Standby Line of
Credit)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 350 Assigned
CARE A4
Arun Steel Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Assigned
Bonnie Foi Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 161.8 Assigned
Jalore Jaswantpura Bot Project Pvt. LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB- 370 Assigned
Ltd
^ ECB facility of USD 6.80 million as sublimit of rupee term loan of Rs.37 crore
K.E.C. Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 17.5 Assigned
Kingswood Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 180 Assigned
Kotadiya Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned
Satchitananda Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE C 16.8 Assigned
SNS Starch Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB)^ CARE C 635.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.34 crore) ^ Rating suspension revoked
Sri Gayathri Cashews LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned
Vivekananda Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE C 35.1 Assigned
Vivekananda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE C 39.3 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
