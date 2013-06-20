Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Commercial Motors (Dehradun) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Indian Phosphate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned Subra International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Assigned (Tdcmpl) (Non-fund Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Commercial Motors (Dehradun) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 5.2 Assigned G & S Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD (NCD)* CARE AA (SO) 5652.6 Removed from 'Credit Watch *backed by securitization of the future NHAI annuity receivables Indian Phosphate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 292.5 Assigned Karvy Data Management Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 836 Assigned Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Subra International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 434.1 Assigned (Tdcmpl) Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 250 Assigned (Tdcmpl) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)