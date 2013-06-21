Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 270 Non-fund Based^ ^ Rating suspension revoked GDS Chemicals & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 66.5 Assigned Hetero Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A2 % 3200 (Enhanced from 296.40) ^Rating suspension revoked Hetero Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 780 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 642.60 CR) S.M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BNP Paribas Overnight Fund Open-ended Income CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund BNP Paribas Short Term Income Fund Open-ended Income CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund Chhattisgarh State Power Generation CoLT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB+ 3000 Assigned Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power Generation CoLT Loans CARE BBB+ 92000 Assigned Ltd Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB^ CARE BBB- % 360 (enhanced from 31 CR) ^ Rating suspension revoked Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- - Withdrawn GDS Chemicals & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.4 Assigned Hetero Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A- 4638.3 (Reduced from 283.95)^Rating suspension revoked Hetero Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12324.5 Revised from CARE A+ (Enhanced from 1,009.70 CR) Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1305 Assigned Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 200 Assigned A3 Raghuvir Developers & Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Assigned S.M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)