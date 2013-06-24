Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CPs CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon ST Bk Fac CARE A1 % 6250 Retail India Ltd) Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon CP (carved out of CARE A1 % 900 Retail India Ltd) working capital) Future Value Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 % 10500 Future Value Retail Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1 % 2000 working capital) Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 306.7 Assigned Integrated Rubian Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCDs CARE AA 5500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd ERA Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30489.3 Revised from CARE BBB- ERA Infra Engineering Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE BB+ 2860 Revised from (aggregate) CARE BBB- ERA Infra Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 20000 Revised from A4 CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon LT Bk Fac CARE A % 9500 Retail India Ltd) Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon LT NCDs CARE A % 2500 Retail India Ltd) Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon LT NCDs CARE A % 2000 Retail India Ltd) Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon LT NCDs CARE A % 6000 Retail India Ltd) Future Value Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A % 33841.7 Future Value Retail Ltd NCDs CARE A % 6000 Future Value Retail Ltd Compulsorily CARE A (SO)% 2500 Convertible Debenture* *The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of put option on Future Retail Ltd. [FRL, rated CARE A (under credit watch) for long-term instruments/facilities] upon completion of specified period. Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31 Assigned Hans Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 900.1 Assigned Integrated Rubian Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.8 Assigned International Gold Company Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Revised from CARE B+ Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 280 Revised from A4 CARE B+/CARE A4 Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59 Assigned Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 208.5 Assigned Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 268.8 Assigned Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 205 Assigned A4 Usha Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 113.4 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 12.29 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)