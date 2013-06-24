Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CPs CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon ST Bk Fac CARE A1 % 6250
Retail India Ltd)
Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon CP (carved out of CARE A1 % 900
Retail India Ltd) working capital)
Future Value Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 % 10500
Future Value Retail Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1 % 2000
working capital)
Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 306.7 Assigned
Integrated Rubian Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned
Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCDs CARE AA 5500 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
ERA Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30489.3 Revised from
CARE BBB-
ERA Infra Engineering Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE BB+ 2860 Revised from
(aggregate) CARE BBB-
ERA Infra Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 20000 Revised from
A4 CARE
BBB-/CARE A3
Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon LT Bk Fac CARE A % 9500
Retail India Ltd)
Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon LT NCDs CARE A % 2500
Retail India Ltd)
Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon LT NCDs CARE A % 2000
Retail India Ltd)
Future Retail Ltd(Erstwhile Pantaloon LT NCDs CARE A % 6000
Retail India Ltd)
Future Value Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A % 33841.7
Future Value Retail Ltd NCDs CARE A % 6000
Future Value Retail Ltd Compulsorily CARE A (SO)% 2500
Convertible
Debenture*
*The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of put option on Future Retail Ltd.
[FRL, rated CARE A (under credit watch) for long-term instruments/facilities] upon completion of
specified period.
Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31 Assigned
Hans Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 900.1 Assigned
Integrated Rubian Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.8 Assigned
International Gold Company Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Revised from
CARE B+
Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 280 Revised from
A4 CARE B+/CARE
A4
Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59 Assigned
Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 208.5 Assigned
Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 268.8 Assigned
Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 205 Assigned
A4
Usha Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 113.4 Revised from
CARE BB
(Reduced from 12.29 Cr)
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
