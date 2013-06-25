Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Concast Damoh Road Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 35.5 Assigned -fund based) Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 524 Assigned United Bank Of India CD programme CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acron Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Behari Colds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.1 Assigned Borah Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.8 Assigned Concast Damoh Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 503.2 Assigned Educomp Infrastructure & School NCDs (NCD) CARE C (SO) 1050* Revised from Management Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Infrastructure & School LT Bk Fac CARE D 7390.6 Revised from Management Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) Kandivali Education Society Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Assigned Krishna Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66 Assigned Ortel Communications Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO 2 1000 Assigned Panna Gold Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned S. A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 171.5 Assigned S. A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A435 Assigned Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 408.7 Assigned Suven Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1055.6 Assigned Suven Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Assigned Takshila Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 427.2 Assigned United Bank Of India Outstanding Tier CARE AA 11500 Revised from II Bonds (Series CARE AA+ II to Series VII-tranche1) United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE AA 3000 Revised from Bonds (Series CARE AA+ VII-tranche2) United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA- 5750 Revised from Bonds (Series I) CARE AA United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Revised from (Series I) CARE AA Welspun Solar Madhya Pradesh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8850 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)