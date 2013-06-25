European shares muted as investors mull Brexit, oil provides support
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Concast Damoh Road Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 35.5 Assigned -fund based) Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 524 Assigned United Bank Of India CD programme CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acron Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Behari Colds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.1 Assigned Borah Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.8 Assigned Concast Damoh Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 503.2 Assigned Educomp Infrastructure & School NCDs (NCD) CARE C (SO) 1050* Revised from Management Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Educomp Infrastructure & School LT Bk Fac CARE D 7390.6 Revised from Management Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) Kandivali Education Society Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Assigned Krishna Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66 Assigned Ortel Communications Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO 2 1000 Assigned Panna Gold Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned S. A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 171.5 Assigned S. A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A435 Assigned Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 408.7 Assigned Suven Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1055.6 Assigned Suven Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Assigned Takshila Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 427.2 Assigned United Bank Of India Outstanding Tier CARE AA 11500 Revised from II Bonds (Series CARE AA+ II to Series VII-tranche1) United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE AA 3000 Revised from Bonds (Series CARE AA+ VII-tranche2) United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA- 5750 Revised from Bonds (Series I) CARE AA United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Revised from (Series I) CARE AA Welspun Solar Madhya Pradesh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8850 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd P
MUMBAI, March 30 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell up to 62 million shares worth as much as 53.2 billion rupees ($819.4 million) at current market valuations, to fund potential acquisitions in the sector among other things.