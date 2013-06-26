Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned (India) P Ltd GMR Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD - I CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD - II CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD - III CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Revised from Company Ltd CARE AA- Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2500 Assigned Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 4000 Revised from Company Ltd Instruments - I CARE A+ Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2000 Revised from Company Ltd Instruments - II CARE A+ Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2000 Revised from Company Ltd Instruments - III CARE A+ Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Company Ltd Instruments D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned (India) P Ltd D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1800 Assigned (India) P Ltd /CARE A3 Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2104 Revised from CARE BBB- L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2,000 Cr) L&T Fincorp Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 300 Cr) Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA (SO) 4000 Assigned (NCDs)@ @ The above rating is an 'In-principle' rating and the final rating letter shall be issued on receipt of executed documents and the review of the contents of the same Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 371.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)