Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned
(India) P Ltd
GMR Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Revised from
CARE A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD - I CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD - II CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD - III CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Company Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Revised from
Company Ltd CARE AA-
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2500 Assigned
Company Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 4000 Revised from
Company Ltd Instruments - I CARE A+
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2000 Revised from
Company Ltd Instruments - II CARE A+
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 2000 Revised from
Company Ltd Instruments - III CARE A+
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Assigned
Company Ltd Instruments
D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned
(India) P Ltd
D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1800 Assigned
(India) P Ltd /CARE A3
Gmr Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2104 Revised from
CARE BBB-
L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 2,000 Cr)
L&T Fincorp Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 300 Cr)
Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA (SO) 4000 Assigned
(NCDs)@
@ The above rating is an 'In-principle' rating and the final rating letter shall be issued on
receipt of executed documents and the review of the contents of the same
Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 371.1 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)