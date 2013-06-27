Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dekson Castings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 8500 Revised from CARE A4 Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3500 Assigned (NFBL) Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1 1500 Assigned (carved out of working capital limits) Zenith Birla (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1180 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dekson Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.8 Assigned Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 83563 Revised from CARE B Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 7500 Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 Fortis Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.3 Assigned Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 4228.5 Transferred from Future Retail Ltd Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 7000 Assigned (Working capital Fac) Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A 4500 Assigned Gba Steel And Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Gba Steel And Metal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure (Singapore) Pte LtdBk facility - - Withdrawn J. K. Cement Ltd Proposed LT Non- CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Convertible Debentures (NCD) M. B. Ispat Corporation Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B 97.5 Assigned Neepaz V. Forge (India) Ltd Bk facility - - Notice of Withdrawal Pragati Cement (India) Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Notice of Withdrawal Vilas Javdekar Eco Shelters Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B+ 350 Assigned Zenith Birla (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 624 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)