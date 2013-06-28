BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ak Das Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Assigned Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Hyquip Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned Mahindra Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 211 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 146.5 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 10.15cr) Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 18.3 Revised from CARE A1+ Vedant Dyestuffs And Intermediates PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ak Das Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Eastern Electrolyser Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5 Assigned Eastern Electrolyser Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 70 Assigned CARE A4+ Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Assigned Hyquip Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 44.2 Assigned Mahindra Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1086.5 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Mangalam Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.1 Assigned Orient Cement Ltd. NCD (NCD)- CARE AA 1000 Assigned outstanding* *The outstanding NCD has been transferred from Orient Paper& Industries Ltd. as per the scheme of demerger. Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1250 Revised from CARE AA- Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 2200 Revised from CARE A1 CARE AA- / CARE A1+ Radha Madhav Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Shree Krishna Shiksha Prasar Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 106.1 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Subordinated CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Debenture Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 229.9 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 19.65cr) Vedant Dyestuffs And Intermediates PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 257 Assigned Ltd Vgs Realty Construction (P) Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 900 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.