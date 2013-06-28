Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ak Das Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Assigned Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Hyquip Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned Mahindra Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 211 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 146.5 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 10.15cr) Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 18.3 Revised from CARE A1+ Vedant Dyestuffs And Intermediates PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ak Das Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Eastern Electrolyser Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5 Assigned Eastern Electrolyser Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 70 Assigned CARE A4+ Harvel Agua India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Assigned Hyquip Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 44.2 Assigned Mahindra Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1086.5 Ratings placed on Credit Watch Mangalam Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.1 Assigned Orient Cement Ltd. NCD (NCD)- CARE AA 1000 Assigned outstanding* *The outstanding NCD has been transferred from Orient Paper& Industries Ltd. as per the scheme of demerger. Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1250 Revised from CARE AA- Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 2200 Revised from CARE A1 CARE AA- / CARE A1+ Radha Madhav Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Shree Krishna Shiksha Prasar Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 106.1 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Subordinated CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Debenture Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 229.9 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 19.65cr) Vedant Dyestuffs And Intermediates PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 257 Assigned Ltd Vgs Realty Construction (P) Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 900 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)