Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABG Shipyard Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A4 5000 Revised from CARE A3 Annapurna Imports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Firstsource Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1320 Assigned Firstsource Solutions Ltd CP* CARE A3+ 500 Assigned *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.05 CR) Gupta H.C. Overseas (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned H-Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 140* Reaffirmed *Shrenuj & Company Ltd (rated CARE BBB / A3) has given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for bank facilities of Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. Shrenuj & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2400 Reaffirmed V-Mart Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABG Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 17025.6 Revised from CARE BBB- ABG Shipyard Ltd LT NCD CARE BB 666.7 Revised from CARE BBB- ABG Shipyard Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE BB 2000 Revised from CARE BBB- ABG Shipyard Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 86000 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Annapurna Imports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 34.5 Assigned Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT OFCDs (OFCDs) CARE BBB % 190 Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 60 Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA (SO)* 500 Assigned Bonds/NCD Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6964 Revised from CARE BBB+ Core Education & Technologies Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 1500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1500 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Educomp Solutions Ltd Receivables CARE D 404.08 Revised from Assignment Facility CARE BBB- (SO)* * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Educomp Solutions Ltd (ESL) Firstsource Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1475 Assigned A3+ Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00 CR) Glomet Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 70 Assigned CARE A4 Gupta H.C. Overseas (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Assigned H-Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.3 Assigned Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 140* Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) *Shrenuj & Company Ltd (rated CARE BBB / A3) has given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for bank facilities of Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. Maithon Power Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 400 Assigned Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Ltd LT Bk Fac (Sub - - Withdrawn Debt) Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2770.9 Revised from CARE BBB Sahajanand Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 63.6 Assigned Shrenuj & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12710 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shripal Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.2 Assigned V-Mart Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 425 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.