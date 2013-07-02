Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GVK Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1388 Revised from CARE A2 Pravarsh Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore) Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Dharampaul Associates Bk Fac Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GVK Gautami Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 11421.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ GVK Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6309.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ India Land Kgisl Tech Park Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE B+ 600 Assigned Non-Convertible Bonds Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Assigned /CARE A3 Magnacon Electricals India Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 780 Assigned Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 95000 Assigned A1+ Pravarsh Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.4 Reaffirmed Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)