Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Bharti Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Assigned Deepak Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Nouvasys Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD ProgrammeCARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Surina Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 214.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 656.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- 2400 Revised from /CARE A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2+ Bharti Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1566.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 143.94cr) Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Assigned Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.8 Assigned Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Shri Krishna Motor Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 105 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-ICARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme-II Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AAA 60000 Assigned Programme-III Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Public Deposit CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme Steel Authority Of India Ltd GoI Guaranteed CARE AAA (SO) 160 Reaffirmed Bonds* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India (GoI) Surina Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Assigned Surina Impex Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 208 Assigned CARE A4 Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised from CARE B+ 3B Fibreglass Sprl LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 768* Assigned *-Euro denominated facilities of Euro 10 Million converted using exchange rate, 1 Euro = INR 76.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)