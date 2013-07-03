Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Bharti Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Assigned
Deepak Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned
Nouvasys Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned
Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST CP/ICD ProgrammeCARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Surina Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 214.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 656.9 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- 2400 Revised from
/CARE A2+ CARE BBB+/
CARE A2+
Bharti Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned
Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1566.3 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 143.94cr)
Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Assigned
Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.8 Assigned
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned
Shri Krishna Motor Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 105 Assigned
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme-ICARE AAA 60000 Reaffirmed
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Programme-II
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond CARE AAA 60000 Assigned
Programme-III
Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Public Deposit CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Steel Authority Of India Ltd GoI Guaranteed CARE AAA (SO) 160 Reaffirmed
Bonds*
*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India
(GoI)
Surina Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Assigned
Surina Impex Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 208 Assigned
CARE A4
Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised from
CARE B+
3B Fibreglass Sprl LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 768* Assigned
*-Euro denominated facilities of Euro 10 Million converted using exchange rate,
1 Euro = INR 76.80
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
