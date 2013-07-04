Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Celebrations Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed Mandhana Industries Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Mandhana Industries Ltd NCD CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Nitin Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Revised from CARE A4+ Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) R. S. Software (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.370.95) Raymond Ltd CP/STD* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed *The CP/STD outstanding of the company should not exceed the liquid investments held by the company at any point of time. Shankar Soya Concepts ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28.1 Assigned Snj Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac Nonfund CARE A4 38 Assigned Based Ushdev International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 16000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2.5 Assigned Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 100 Assigned A3 Arg Housing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 158.1 Assigned Celebrations Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 123.3 Reaffirmed Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 129.9 Reaffirmed Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 191.4 Assigned Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 3.5 Assigned A4 Mandhana Industries Ltd TL CARE A 3767.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 484.13 crore) Mandhana Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 4110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 306 crore) Nitin Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1897.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Nitin Spinners Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1000 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 279.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.26.33 crore) R. S. Software (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 245 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15850 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1750 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Shankar Soya Concepts LT Bk Fac CARE B 68 Assigned Snj Synthetics Ltd LT TL Bk Fac CARE BB- 311 Assigned Snj Synthetics Ltd LT CC Bk Fac CARE BB- 257 Assigned Ushdev International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5016 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)