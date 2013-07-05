Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- First Leasing Company Of India Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed First Leasing Company Of India Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed out of working capital limits) Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Assigned IFCI Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Assigned Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed R.P. Infosystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3950 Revised from CARE A4 R. P. Vyapaar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 38 Revised from CARE A4 (SO) RP Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP (Proposed)* CARE A3+ 150 Assigned * To be carved out of working capital limits Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 500 Withdrawn (STD/CP)* *Carved out of working capital limits; there are no outstanding amounts against the STD/CP issue and the withdrawal of the rating has been done at the request of the company Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Transpares Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 40 Reaffirmed @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) Turning Point ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 540 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Hydro Power Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 21479.4 Anand Ispat Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Anand Metallics & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned First Leasing Company Of India Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA 13250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1,250) First Leasing Company Of India Ltd LT NCDs - I CARE AA 2550 Reaffirmed First Leasing Company Of India Ltd LT NCDs - II CARE AA 450 Reaffirmed First Leasing Company Of India Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4950 Revised from CARE BB+ Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 64.5 Reaffirmed Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Assigned IFCI Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 114250 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd LT Bonds CARE A+ 12000 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd Redeemable Non CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Convertible Taxable IFCI Ltd Bonds CARE A+ 17500 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd NCD CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD - III CARE AA 600 Assigned Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 160 Assigned Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 441.5 Assigned R. P. Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 342 Revised from CARE B- (SO) R.P. Infosystems Ltd Proposed NCD CARE C 1000 Revised from CARE B- R.P. Infosystems Ltd ST Debt (including CARE D 1000 Assigned CP)* *The aggregate of Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital R.P. Infosystems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5000 Revised from CARE B- R.P. Infosystems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE B- / CARE A4 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT Instrument (NCD)CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed RP Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised from CARE BB Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 120 Revised from CARE BBB- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 92.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 250 Revised from CARE BBB- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 250 Revised from CARE BBB- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6000 Revised from CARE BBB- Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5850 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Transpares Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 36.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.74 crore) Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB % 4664.8 Debt) Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Sub CARE BBB- % 539 Debt) Turning Point LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.2 Assigned Turning Point LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Uttrayan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Reaffirmed VGP Marine Kingdom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 759 Assigned (Proposed) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 