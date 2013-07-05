Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
First Leasing Company Of India Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
First Leasing Company Of India Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
out of working
capital limits)
Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Assigned
IFCI Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
IFCI Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Assigned
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
R.P. Infosystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3950 Revised from
CARE A4
R. P. Vyapaar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 38 Revised from
CARE A4 (SO)
RP Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from
CARE A4
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP (Proposed)* CARE A3+ 150 Assigned
* To be carved out of working capital limits
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 500 Withdrawn
(STD/CP)*
*Carved out of working capital limits; there are no outstanding amounts against the STD/CP
issue and the withdrawal of the rating has been done at the request of the company
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Reaffirmed
Transpares Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 40 Reaffirmed
@Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Transformers &
Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TRIL rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+)
Turning Point ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned
Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 540 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alaknanda Hydro Power Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 21479.4
Anand Ispat Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
Anand Metallics & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned
First Leasing Company Of India Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA 13250 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 1,250)
First Leasing Company Of India Ltd LT NCDs - I CARE AA 2550 Reaffirmed
First Leasing Company Of India Ltd LT NCDs - II CARE AA 450 Reaffirmed
First Leasing Company Of India Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Issue
Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4950 Revised from
CARE BB+
Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from
CARE BB+/CARE
A4+
Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 64.5 Reaffirmed
Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Assigned
IFCI Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 114250 Reaffirmed
IFCI Ltd LT Bonds CARE A+ 12000 Reaffirmed
IFCI Ltd Redeemable Non CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Convertible Taxable
IFCI Ltd Bonds CARE A+ 17500 Reaffirmed
IFCI Ltd NCD CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD - III CARE AA 600 Assigned
Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 160 Assigned
Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 441.5 Assigned
R. P. Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 342 Revised from
CARE B- (SO)
R.P. Infosystems Ltd Proposed NCD CARE C 1000 Revised from
CARE B-
R.P. Infosystems Ltd ST Debt (including CARE D 1000 Assigned
CP)*
*The aggregate of Short Term Debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital
borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital
R.P. Infosystems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5000 Revised from
CARE B-
R.P. Infosystems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from
CARE B- /
CARE A4
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT Instrument (NCD)CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
RP Techvision (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised from
CARE BB
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 120 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 92.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 250 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD CARE BBB 250 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6000 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5850 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3+
Transpares Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 36.6 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.3.74 crore)
Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB % 4664.8
Debt)
Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Sub CARE BBB- % 539
Debt)
Turning Point LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.2 Assigned
Turning Point LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 20 Assigned
A4
Uttrayan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Reaffirmed
VGP Marine Kingdom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 759 Assigned
(Proposed)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)