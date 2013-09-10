Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 16645.3 Reaffirmed Bhushan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 % 8100 Digjam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 545 Revised from CARE D (Enhanced from Rs.48.50 crore) Genus Paper Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed Idfc Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 9 debt schemes of Taurus Mutual Fund Jewelex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company LtdGrading of CCt1- - Reaffirmed construction contractor Premier Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Rosmerta Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Revised from CARE A3^ ^ Rating suspension revoked Rpn Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.7 Assigned Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Seedworks India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Seedworks International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 200 Assigned Simplex Infrastructures Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP)@ (reduced from 950 CR)@ carved out of working capital limits Simplex Infrastructures Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7143.7 Reaffirmed Apar Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 3043 Reaffirmed A1+ Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd LT Facility CARE BBB- 110.2 Assigned Bhushan Energy Ltd Under Credit Watch LT Bk Fac CARE A- % 16920.4 Digjam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 311.4 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from Rs.36.71 crore) Genus Paper Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 413.3 Revised from CARE C India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 12000 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Jewelex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5850 Reaffirmed L&T Seawoods Pvt Ltd NCD @ CARE AA+(SO) 8500 Reaffirmed @ backed by Letter of Comfort from Larsen and Toubro Limited Mamilon Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.4 Assigned Mani Square Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1300 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 57860 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdLT Secured Bonds CARE AAA 27186.2 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdLT Secured Bonds CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Premier Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 237.90 crore) Regal Shipping Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 18350* Reaffirmed * including ECB facility of USD 24 million Rosmerta Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BBB^ ^ Rating suspension revoked Rpn Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 14.3 Assigned Sakuma Exports Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 186.7 Assigned Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.7 Assigned Seedworks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Assigned Seedworks International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 250 Assigned Seeta Integrated Steel And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Shri Guru Raghvendra Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.5 Assigned Pressing Factory Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Simplex Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 21000 Revised from CARE AA (enhanced from 1,800 CR) Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NCD CARE AA- 2000 Revised from CARE AA Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA- 2000 Assigned borrowing (including NCDs) Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 90000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8,500 CR) Tantia Raxaultollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2045.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Vedbhumi Builders And Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 564.6 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- Welspun Solar Kannada Pvt Ltd LT Facility CARE BBB-(SO) 487.5 Assigned @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Welspun Energy Ltd, available till commercial operation date of January 26, 2014 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 