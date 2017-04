Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned JVS Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Assigned KG Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 222 Reaffirmed Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 129.5 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced by Rs.6.95 crore) Mangal Keshav Capital Ltd. CP issue CARE A1 - Withdrawn Murti Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Navin Fluorine International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Navin Fluorine International Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed WC Borrowings) Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Lim ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Purti Textiles Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Rita International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Safe & Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Sahota Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6 Assigned Shree Sales Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned Smita Conductors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3180 Reaffirmed Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Vishaal Natural Food Products India PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 56 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.4.60 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arpit International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 62.5 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Bangalore Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended Centur Gems Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 75 Assigned Eastman International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.4 Assigned Eastman International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 32.5 Assigned A4 Etco Denim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2370 Assigned Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Trust Dec 2012 B Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialties Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 JMV Lifestyle Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 JVS Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Kabir Gems LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 84.5 Assigned Fac A4 Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70.1 Assigned Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 180 Assigned A4 KG Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 392.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.37.32 crore) Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 296.1 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced by Rs.3.00 crore) Laxmi Venkatesh Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.5 Assigned Factory MAA Pyari Steel Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Mithra Kyokuto Special Purpose VehicleLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Murti Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67 Assigned Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 53.4 Assigned Navin Fluorine International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 800 Reaffirmed Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Lim LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 925 Reaffirmed NLC Tamilnadu Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 34370 Reaffirmed Purti Textiles Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Rita International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.4 Assigned Rita International LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 20 Assigned A4 Safe & Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Sahota Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 48 Assigned Sairam Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.8 Assigned Shree Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 14.1 Assigned Shree Sales Corporation LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 34 Assigned A4 Smita Conductors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 220 Reaffirmed Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Revised from CARE BB Sree Parimala Cotton Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Pressing Factory Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Vatika Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 3679.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 334.04) Vatika Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Revised from CARE BBB- Versatile Wires Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 - Suspended Vinayak Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147.6 Assigned Vishaal Natural Food Products India LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.1.30 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 