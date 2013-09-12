Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1100 Revised from CARE A2 Jk Agri Genetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Jyoti Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7600 Revised from CARE A2+ Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Revised from CARE A1+ Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company LtdST Debt (including CARE A1 800 Revised from CP)* CARE A1+ * carved out of working capital limits Petron Engineering Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4412 Revised from CARE A3+ Pix Transmissions Ltd FB Bk Fac (ST) CARE A4 550 Reaffirmed Pix Transmissions Ltd Non-fund Based Bk CARE A4 221.9 Reaffirmed Fac (Shortterm) Precision Wires India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3160 Reaffirmed Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Souza Engineers And Contractors Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 56 Assigned Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone LtNCDs # CARE AA+ (SO) 7460 Reaffirmed # CARE has confirmed the In-Principle rating assigned to the NCD issue upon execution of escrow agreement. Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Jk Agri Genetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 846 Reaffirmed Jyoti Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 41298.8 Revised from CARE A- Jyoti Structures Ltd NCD CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE A- L&T Geostructure Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 341.9 Assigned L&T Geostructure Llp LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 750 Assigned A3+ Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 925 Reaffirmed Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac * CARE A- /CARE 1880 Reaffirmed A2+ *includes sub-limit of Rs.7.5 crore sanctioned as overdraft limit Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 39042 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 3,779.8) Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company LtdNon-convertible CARE A- 1000 Revised from redeemable CARE A+ preference share Nandan Vsp Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Nandan Vsp Developers FB LT Working CARE BB- 100 Assigned Capital Limits Petron Engineering Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1903.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Pix Transmissions Ltd FB Bk Fac (LT) CARE BB 585.6 Revised from CARE B Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 406.6 Reaffirmed Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 206.4 Assigned Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A480 Assigned Souza Engineers And Contractors Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 25.3 Assigned Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)