Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Global Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 11000 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd CP/STD (carved out CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed of working capital) Hi-Tech Engineers And Consultants Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Ltd Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6000 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd Ongoing ST Debt CARE A1 4500 Reaffirmed (STD) programme (by earmarking the Bk limit) Kesoram Industries Ltd Ongoing STD CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed programme Om Shree Agrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 118 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.40cr) S.P.R Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Assigned Salora International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2960 Reaffirmed (reduced from 300.00cr) Sequent Scientific Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1200 Reaffirmed South West Port Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Survi Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned Trident Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 7500 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 64740 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Global Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 117.3 Assigned Bluebird Software Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1000 Assigned Castle Rocks Bk Fac - - Suspended East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 2671.3 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Nonconvertible CARE AA 250 Assigned Debenture Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Nonconvertible CARE AA(SO) 500 Assigned Debenture Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16435 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue CARE BBB+ 9875 Reaffirmed (reduced from 995.0cr) Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue CARE BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 425.0cr) Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd NCD CARE A 2050 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9375.8 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Engineers And Consultants Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Ltd Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 81.4 Assigned Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 404 Assigned Irm Trust Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 28214 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2,918.1cr) Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A / A1 13000 Reaffirmed Mbe Mineral Technologies Pte. Ltd LT Fac CARE A(SO) 823.5 Revised from CARE A+(SO) *Rupee equivalent of USD 13.5 mn, considering exchange rate of Rs.61/USD Om Shree Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB 32.2 Reaffirmed *Bank facilities amounting to Rs.15 crore have been reclassified from long-term to long-term/shortterm facilities due to interchangeability of the limits/(enhanced from 1.37cr) Om Shree Agrotech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE BB/CAREA4 250 Reaffirmed *Bank facilities amounting to Rs.15 crore have been reclassified from long-term to long-term/shortterm facilities due to interchangeability of the limits/(enhanced from 1.37cr) S.P.R Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.5 Assigned S.P.R Constructions Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Assigned A4 Sai Aarav Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Salora International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 420 Assigned Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3999.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 362.50cr) Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Sequent Scientific Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1780 Reaffirmed (increased from 120cr) Serman (India) Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Serman (India) Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 100 Assigned CARE A4 Survi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.2 Assigned The Indian Film Combine Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16000 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 24100.7 Revised from CARE BBB Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6000 Revised from CARE BBB Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 940 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD (issue 1) CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD (issue 2)* CARE AA- 3428 Reaffirmed * reduced from Rs.1,000 crore as the company did not raise the balance amount West Gujarat Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 897 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)