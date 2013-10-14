Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 8000 Revised from CARE A1 Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd CP CARE A2 2000 Revised from CARE A1 Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9580 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 775 Cr) Birla Corporation Ltd Ongoing ST Debt CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (STD) programme (by earmarking the Bk limit) (reduced from 125 Cr) Concast Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 82.1 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Concast Bengal Industries Ltd Dbl Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 60.1 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Dilip Buildcon Ltd Dilip Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Friends Salt Works & Allied IndustriesST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 10 Gautam Freight Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed HIM Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Hindon Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6 Cr) Jindal Power Ltd ST Debt/CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Programme (STD/CP) Khyati Ispat P. Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Kiran Gems Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 860 Reaffirmed Methodex Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6 CR) Metkore Alloys And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 250 Nilkanth Ferro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 388.1 Reaffirmed Precision Upvc Moulders Pvt. Ltd ST Non Fund Based CARE A3+ 225 Assigned Bk Facility (LC/BG) The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4298.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Astral Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 2800 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 506 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 48875.1 Revised from CARE A- Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 303.5 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1797.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 499.35 Cr) Birla Corporation Ltd Outstanding NCDs CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Series I - IV) Birla Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Blp Wind Project (Amberi) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 832 Assigned DBL Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1030 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Dilip Buildcon Ltd DBL Nadiad Modasa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8165.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.420 crore) Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 14000 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from Rs.1200 crore) Friends Salt Works & Allied IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ % 1763.8 Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 18583 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1945.50 Cr) Gautam Freight Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd LT NCD issue* CARE AA+(SO) 8000 Assigned * backed by joint and several Credit Support Undertaking(CSU) from S C Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd, S P Finance Pvt Ltd, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt. Ltd; jointly referred to as Credit Enhancement Providers (CEPs); to unconditionally and irrevocably ensure timely servicing of rated debt obligations Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7080 Reaffirmed (reduced from 758.0 CR) Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 500 Assigned Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 910 Reaffirmed A1+ Hindon Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170.7 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 15.50 Cr) JSW Steel Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA 20000 Assigned JSW Steel Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA 10000 Assigned Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A 1205 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series I Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A 295 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series II Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series III Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series IV Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds I@ CARE AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds II@CARE AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed III@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds IV@CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Khyati Ispat P. Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BB+ 40.9 Assigned Khyati Ispat P. Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BB+ 670 Assigned Kiran Designs LT FB Working CARE A- 600 Assigned Capital Fac Kiran Gems Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Working CARE A- 19750 Reaffirmed Capital Fac (enhanced from Rs. 1,575 crore) Kiran Jewelery LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1620 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 135 crore) Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77747.7 Reaffirmed Methodex Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 142.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.14 CR) Metkore Alloys And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 350 Revised from CARE BB+ Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 48.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.75 CR) Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 196.9 Reaffirmed Precision Upvc Moulders Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB 350 Assigned Facility (TL) Precision Upvc Moulders Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB 225 Assigned Facility (CC) Premsagar Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.8 Assigned Shri Vardhman Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 98.7 Assigned Shubh Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 250 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 91.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.73 CR) @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Dilip Buildcon Ltd Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 2.6 Reaffirmed /CARE A3(SO) @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Dilip Buildcon Ltd Veeyu India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1500 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) @ based on the proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 24374.3 Reaffirmed Yogeshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.