Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8500 Revised from CARE D Firestar Diamond Fze ST Fac - fund basedCARE A2+ 544.6 Reaffirmed Firestar Diamond Fze ST Fac - fundbased#CARE A2+ (SO) 1901.6 Reaffirmed # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Interational Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; ratedCARE A- / A2+ ], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As perthe guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicingobligation of FIPL within 2 days from demand raised by the bank. Firestar Diamond Fze Proposed ST Fac - CARE A2+ (SO) 3900 Assigned FB#^ ^includes sanctioned limits of Rs.240.45 crore # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Interational Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rated CARE A- / A2+ ], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of FIPL within 2 days from demand raised by the bank. FIPL has extended similar guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. Firestar Diamond International Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 222.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (Non-Fund Based) Firestar Diamond International Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 2027.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (Non-Fund Based)^ (enhanced from Rs.152.72 crore) ^ to be backed by corporate guarantee from FIPL Firestar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 517.5 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Firestar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-Fund CARE A2+ (SO) 4482.5 Reaffirmed Based)^ (enhanced from Rs. 248.25 crore) ^ to be backed by corporate guarantee from FDIPL Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Makkar Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Moonlite Technochem Pvt Ltd ST Fac@ CARE A4 (SO) 70 Assigned (@ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Vikas Global One Limited rated CARE BB/A4. RS Development And Constructions IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Simtrad Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Assigned Sintech Precision Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 55 Revised from CARE A4 Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/CD Program CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed India Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Dharampal Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 450 Assigned Dharampal Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 300 Assigned A4 Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83563 Revised from CARE D Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 7500 Revised from A4 CARE D Firestar Diamond Bvba LT Fac - fundbased CARE A-(SO) 2015 Reaffirmed Firestar Diamond Bvba Proposed LT Fac - CARE A-(SO) 1380 Assigned fund based#^ # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Interational Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; ratedCARE A- / A2+ ], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As perthe guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicingobligation of FIPL within 2 days from demand raised by the bank. Firestar Diamond International Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- (SO) 3500 Reaffirmed Ltd Firestar Diamond International Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB)^ CARE A- (SO) 2710 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ to be backed by corporate guarantee from FIPL Firestar Diamond Ltd Hong Kong LT Fac - Fundbased CARE A-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Firestar Diamond Ltd Hong Kong Proposed LT Fac - CARE A-(SO) 1950 Assigned FB# # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Interational Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; ratedCARE A- / A2+ ], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As perthe guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicingobligation of FIPL within 2 days from demand raised by the bank. Firestar International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- (SO) 14685 Reaffirmed Firestar International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB)^ CARE A- (SO) 5115 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 211.50 crore) ^ to be backed by corporate guarantee from FDIPL Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD (LT Umbrella CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Rating) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCD (NCDs) CARE AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Compulsorily CARE AA+ (RPS) 15000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Non- Convertible Cumulative PS L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Makkar Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 155 Assigned Moonlite Technochem Pvt Ltd LT Fac@ CARE BB (SO) 80 Assigned (@ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Vikas Global One Limited rated CARE BB/A4. Nandan Builders LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 90 Assigned RS Development And Constructions IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Simtrad Overseas Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A420 Assigned Sintech Precision Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 45 Revised from CARE C Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 64716 Reaffirmed India (reduced from 7,321.60 Cr) Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposits CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed India Suyash Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138 Reaffirmed Venkateswara Wires Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 350 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.