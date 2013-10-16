Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Db Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Db Corp Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Emco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 13500 Revised from CARE A3+ Engineers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO)^ 17000 Reaffirmed ^ The rating of invoice discounting facility derives comfort from the credit quality of the underlying receivables and the escrow account structure that has been implemented by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL), to service the liability towards HDFC Bank arising out of discounted invoices. The credit rating is subject to EOL ensuring compliance with the escrow account structure. The rating is constrained by the structure not being bankruptcy remote. Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 135150 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Garg Inox Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 873.6 Assigned Hdfc Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Hospitality Education Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Assigned International L&T Finance Ltd. CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed programme L&T Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdCP / STD CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 678.5 Assigned Pato Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Raymond Zambaiti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 450 Reaffirmed Sheikh Bhullan & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE A1+(SO) Withdrawn Tech Mahindra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned 21St Century Ferro & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 185000* Reaffirmed *Inclusive of the group facilities of Rs. 19,000 crore interchangeable among (and rated for) all 3 companies namely Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited and Dishnet Wireless Limited. Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 192600* Reaffirmed *Inclusive of the group facilities of Rs. 19,000 crore interchangeable among (and rated for) all 3 companies namely Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited and Dishnet Wireless Limited Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds@ CARE A- (SO) 66970 Assigned @ to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Govt. of Rajasthan. Asian Wires & Cables Industries Bk Fac - Suspended Asrec (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO)* 1000 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) Avirat Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6270.2 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. LT Instruments- NCDCARE AA- 2000 Assigned Db Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Db Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1195.6 Reaffirmed Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 191000 *Reaffirmed *Inclusive of the group facilities of Rs. 19,000 crore interchangeable among (and rated for) all 3 companies namely Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited Duncans Tea Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Emco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3694 Revised from BBB+ Emco Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 166.7 Revised from BBB+ Engineers India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 16000 Reaffirmed A1+ Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30578.4 Reaffirmed Family Credit Ltd. LT Borrowing CARE AA- 20000 Reaffirmed programme Family Credit Ltd. NCD CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Gangotri Electrocastings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE B- Garg Inox Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1119.2 Assigned Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2899.3 Assigned Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2239.4 Assigned Hdfc Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 179190 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 51000 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) Reaffirmed Hospitality Education Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.8 Assigned International J.B. And Brothers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds@ CARE A- (SO) 56310 Assigned @ to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Govt. of Rajasthan. L&T Finance Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 58250 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4750 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 96500.4 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AA+ (FD) 1000 Reaffirmed (SO) * *Rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort issued by L&T Finance Holdings Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 85000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 58000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdSubordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Mehala Machines India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 309 Assigned Mehala Machines India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Assigned Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69 Assigned Pato Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.1 Assigned Rajeshree Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Raymond Zambaiti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1125 Reaffirmed Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 42505 Revised from CARE A- Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT / Short - term CARE BBB+ 64780 Revised from Bk Fac /CARE A2 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Sheikh Bhullan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 365.4 Assigned Sparsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned Swastik Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.1 Revised from CARE B Tech Mahindra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Tech Mahindra Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Teil Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- SO) 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 319.7 Assigned 21St Century Ferro & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.