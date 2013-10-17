Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idea Cellular Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 73340 Reaffirmed Ongc Tripura Power Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 44 Assigned Bhopal Pvt Ltd Smilax Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG/LOC CARE A1 310 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Quick Hi Tech Engineering India Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aes Saurashtra Windfarms (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 352.6 Rating placed on Credit Watch Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 69168.1 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. LT Bonds@ CARE A- (SO) 56910 Assigned @ to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Govt. of Rajasthan. Om Besco Rail Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Ongc Tripura Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2400 Reaffirmed Quick Hi Tech Engineering India Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE D 74.4 Assigned S C Shettar & Sons Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.2 Assigned Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12 Assigned Bhopal Pvt Ltd Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 85 Assigned Bhopal Pvt Ltd A4+ Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 719 Assigned Smilax Laboratories Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 50 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A 40 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ (SO) 3428.2 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 380 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)