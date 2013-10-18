Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Entraco Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54.5 Assigned Gulshan Polyols Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 25.1 Reaffirmed Kekule Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 140* Reaffirmed *Shrenuj & Company Ltd (rated CARE BBB / A3) has given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for bank facilities of Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd Mewar Hi Tech Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23 Reaffirmed Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Assigned Patel Engineering Ltd And Its EntitiesST Bk Fac CARE A3 1950 Revised from CARE A1 Repco Home Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Assigned Revakripa Sugars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Assigned Shrenuj & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2400 Reaffirmed Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 335 Assigned Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 125.6 Revised from CARE A2+ Zenium Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bellona Estate Developers Ltd NCD CARE BBB(SO) 2000 Revised from CARE A(SO) Canara Hsbc Oriental Bank Of Commerce CPA/Financial CARE AAA(IN) - Assigned Life Insurance Company Ltd Strength Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 156.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.58 crore) Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 730 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) D. Nareshkumar Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 291 Assigned Entraco Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 45 Assigned Gulshan Polyols Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 836.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.47.7 crore) Kekule Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 147.2 Assigned Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 140* Revised from CARE BBB (SO) *Shrenuj & Company Ltd (rated CARE BBB / A3) has given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for bank facilities of Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd Kunal Steel LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Kunal Steel Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Lavasa Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE C 5305.9 Assigned Lavasa Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE C 8592.6 Revised from CARE D Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (B) CARE C 500 Revised from CARE D Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (A) CARE C 500 Revised from CARE D Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD I (A) CARE C 600 Revised from CARE D Lavasa Corporation Ltd DDCD III (B) CARE C 500 Revised from CARE D Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD I CARE C 1000 Revised from CARE D Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD II CARE C 1050 Revised from CARE D Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD IV CARE C 2500 Revised from CARE D Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD V CARE C 1170 Reaffirmed Lavasa Corporation Ltd NCD III CARE C - Withdrawn Mewar Hi Tech Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.8 Revised from CARE B- Michigan Engineers Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB(SO) 1712.6 Revised from CARE A (SO) Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Patel Engineering Ltd And Its EntitiesLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10100 Revised from CARE A Patel Engineering Ltd And Its EntitiesNCD CARE BBB 5400 Revised from CARE A Patel Engineering Ltd And Its EntitiesLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 46650 Revised from A3 CARE A / CARE A1 Ramdev Stainless Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15496.7 Assigned Repco Home Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA- 5000 Assigned Revakripa Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 207.3 Assigned Shrenuj & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13830 Revised from CARE BBB Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 823.3 Assigned Terra Land Developers Ltd NCD CARE BBB(SO) 3000 Revised from CARE A (SO) Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 438 Revised from CARE A- Zenium Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.6 Assigned Zenium Cables Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 60 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 