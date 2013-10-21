Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned
Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A1 (SO) 150 Reaffirmed
based - ST-BG/LC ^
^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL and K.
Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd.
Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A2 (SO) 50 Reaffirmed
based - ST-BG/LC $
$Backed by letter of comfort of SSL
Kailash Coal & Coke Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from
CARE A4
Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 315 Reaffirmed
Fund Based)
Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/STD^ CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed
^The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working
capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing
Power, at any point of time. The same shall be duly conveyed to the investor of the CP through
offer letter, a copy of which shall be made available to CARE.
Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/STD (standalone)CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed
Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
GGL Hotel & Resort Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 82.57CR)
Home Bound Travels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended
Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 216.7 Assigned
Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT-TL CARE A (SO)^ 1000 Reaffirmed
^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL and K.
Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd.
Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT/ CARE A (SO) 800 Reaffirmed
ST-CC ^ /CARE A1 (SO)
^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL and K.
Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd.
Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT-CC CARE BBB+ (SO) 175 Reaffirmed
$
$Backed by letter of comfort of SSL
Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT/ST $ CARE BBB+ (SO) 1125 Reaffirmed
/CARE A2 (SO)
$Backed by letter of comfort of SSL
Jhajjar Kt Transco Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2576.8 Reaffirmed
Kailash Coal & Coke Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from
CARE BB
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5000 Revised from
CARE BB
(enhanced from 300 cr)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 9517.9 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY'05)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 35841 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY'06)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 3148 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY'07)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed
Programme (FY'08)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 99213 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme (FY'09)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 136607.8Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme (FY'10)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 157981 Reaffirmed
Borrowing
programme (FY'11)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 258625.5Reaffirmed
programme (FY'12)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 360000 Reaffirmed
programme (FY'13)
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 370000 Reaffirmed
programme (FY'14) A1+
(including ST borrowing programme)
Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 2570 Reaffirmed
Based)
Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 2900 Reaffirmed
Shoppers Stop Ltd NCD I CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed
Shrinath Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.2 Reaffirmed
Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.7 Assigned
Sunstream City Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5400 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA 66000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.4,100CR)
