Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A1 (SO) 150 Reaffirmed based - ST-BG/LC ^ ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL and K. Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A2 (SO) 50 Reaffirmed based - ST-BG/LC $ $Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Kailash Coal & Coke Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from CARE A4 Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 315 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/STD^ CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed ^The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing Power, at any point of time. The same shall be duly conveyed to the investor of the CP through offer letter, a copy of which shall be made available to CARE. Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/STD (standalone)CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GGL Hotel & Resort Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82.57CR) Home Bound Travels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 216.7 Assigned Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT-TL CARE A (SO)^ 1000 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL and K. Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT/ CARE A (SO) 800 Reaffirmed ST-CC ^ /CARE A1 (SO) ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL and K. Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd. Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT-CC CARE BBB+ (SO) 175 Reaffirmed $ $Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT/ST $ CARE BBB+ (SO) 1125 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (SO) $Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Jhajjar Kt Transco Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2576.8 Reaffirmed Kailash Coal & Coke Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Muthoottu Mini Financiers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5000 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 300 cr) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 9517.9 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'05) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 35841 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'06) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 3148 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'07) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'08) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 99213 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme (FY'09) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 136607.8Reaffirmed Borrowing programme (FY'10) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 157981 Reaffirmed Borrowing programme (FY'11) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 258625.5Reaffirmed programme (FY'12) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 360000 Reaffirmed programme (FY'13) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 370000 Reaffirmed programme (FY'14) A1+ (including ST borrowing programme) Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 2570 Reaffirmed Based) Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 2900 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd NCD I CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Shrinath Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.2 Reaffirmed Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.7 Assigned Sunstream City Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5400 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA 66000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4,100CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.