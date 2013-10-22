Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned
Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6612.2 Revised from
CARE A2+
(reduced from Rs.666.33 crore)
Gnb Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned
Hajra Medical Agency Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned
Imp Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 636.9 Revised from
CARE A2
Jr Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 550 Revised from
CARE A4
Riwasa Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned
Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned
Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1.25cr)
Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.8 Assigned
Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 14858.8 Revised from
CARE A-
(enhanced from Rs.931.58 crore)
Arvind Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 9399.8 Revised from
CARE A1 CARE A- /
CARE A2+
(enhanced from Rs.624.67 crore)
Banaras Swarn Kala Kendra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned
Crp Technologies (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended
Gnb Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 175 Assigned
Hajra Medical Agency Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.5 Assigned
Imp Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1860.9 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 125000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
- I
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
- II
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
- III
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed
- IV
Jr Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2350 Revised from
CARE B
Raiganj Dalkhola Highways Ltd Long-TL CARE D 3216.3 Revised from
CARE BB
Riwasa Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 244 Assigned
Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.8 Assigned
Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 200 Assigned
CARE A4
Sarthak Innovations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 310 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 24cr)
Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 300 Assigned
CARE A1+
Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 349.5 Revised from
CARE BB-
(enhanced from 25cr)
Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
