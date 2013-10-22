Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6612.2 Revised from CARE A2+ (reduced from Rs.666.33 crore) Gnb Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Hajra Medical Agency Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Imp Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 636.9 Revised from CARE A2 Jr Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 550 Revised from CARE A4 Riwasa Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.25cr) Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.8 Assigned Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 14858.8 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.931.58 crore) Arvind Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 9399.8 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A- / CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.624.67 crore) Banaras Swarn Kala Kendra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Crp Technologies (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended Gnb Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 175 Assigned Hajra Medical Agency Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.5 Assigned Imp Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1860.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 125000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed - I Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed - II Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed - III Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed - IV Jr Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2350 Revised from CARE B Raiganj Dalkhola Highways Ltd Long-TL CARE D 3216.3 Revised from CARE BB Riwasa Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 244 Assigned Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.8 Assigned Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 200 Assigned CARE A4 Sarthak Innovations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 310 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24cr) Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 300 Assigned CARE A1+ Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 349.5 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 25cr) Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)