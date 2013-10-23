Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1120 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 72.0 CR) Abp Pvt Ltd ST Debt /CP* CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed * By earmarking fund-based working capital limits Raj West Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4500 Reaffirmed Raj West Power Ltd CP CARE A3 1000 Assigned Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A3 350 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3555 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 360.4 CR) Abp Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A / 2400 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 230.0 CR) CARE A1 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & LT Instruments CARE AA- 13000 Assigned Chemicals Ltd (Bonds) Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And External CARE AA-(SO) 5382 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt Ltd Commercial Borrowing* * Equivalent to USD 100 million (Conversion rate of Rs.53.82 as on February 13, 2013) Raebareilly Allahabad Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BB+ 2150.8 Assigned Debt) Raebareilly Allahabad Highway Pvt Ltd LT Fac (Sub-debt) CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Raj West Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 53746.8 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA 22750 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Steel Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA+ 61509 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 56980 Reaffirmed Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 500@ Revised from CARE A-(SO) @ Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arvind Ltd. (rated: CARE A / CARE A1), Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB- 367.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 43.41 CR) Trans Damodar Coal Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BB+ Vidya Mandir LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)