Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Flexituff International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2942.9 Reaffirmed Landmark Engineer ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed M. B. Timber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ 300 Assigned Fund Based) Optiemus Infracom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1900 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 35cr) Rishi Consfab Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Assigned Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 155 Assigned CARE A4 Ananda Offset Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 202 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 23.0cr) Bhadiyadra Impex ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO )*44000 Reaffirmed (Series II) * Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India, supported by a structured payment mechanism Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO )*26000 Reaffirmed (Series III) * Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India, supported by a structured payment mechanism Essar Steel India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 60000 Assigned (proposed) Flexituff International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2468.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 283.51cr) John Energy Ltd Optionally CARE BBB 850 Reaffirmed Convertible Cumulative Redeemable PS (OCCRPS) John Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4177 Reaffirmed John Energy Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 1586.1 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.141.50 crore) Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83.4 Assigned Landmark Engineer LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed M. B. Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 50 Assigned Based) Optiemus Infracom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2350 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 290cr) Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt Ltd proposed Non- CARE BB (SO) - Withdrawn Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue Renaissance Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Rishi Consfab Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 69.6 Revised from CARE B+ Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130.8 Assigned Unipel Corporation Bk Fac CARE BB-/ - Suspended CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.