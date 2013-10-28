Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac # CARE A1(SO) 1801.2 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) #Short-term bank facilities also include the bank facility of Rs.5.00 crore which earlier had the standalone ratings of CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Chamunda Pharma Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Hester Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 29.6 Assigned Kpg Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 490.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.50 CR) Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 150 Assigned # Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Pvt. Ltd Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 190 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.23 crore) Nl Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Polyplex Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Cottex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Assigned Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Reaffirmed The Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 25 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 1458.6 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Best Koki Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 84.8 Assigned Best Koki Automotives Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned /CARE A3 Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.5 Assigned Chamunda Pharma Machinery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 50 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 150 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 150 Assigned CARE A1+ Hester Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 238.3 Assigned Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4247.5 Reaffirmed Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 31.5 Assigned (Fund interest TL) Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (WC) CARE C 15.8 Assigned Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE C 423.8 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 48.67 CR) Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE C 48 Revised from CARE D Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE C 10 Revised from CARE D Kpg Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced form 5.50 CR) Laxmi Buildcon LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 150 Assigned # Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Bilakhia Holdings Pvt. Ltd Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 640 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) (enhanced from Rs.60 crore) Munjani Bothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 831.5 Revised from CARE B+ Nl Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Polyplex Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Pushpak Colour Roof India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Radheshyam Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.94 CR) Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 711.9 Assigned Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4441.5 Reaffirmed Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 64.8 Reaffirmed Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 50 Reaffirmed CARE A4 The Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 555 Revised from CARE A-(SO) (enhanced from Rs.52.37 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.